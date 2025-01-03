Madeira Airport installs €3.5m wind detection system

NAV Portugal has delivered a €3.5m (US$3.6m) wind detection system to Madeira International Airport in Portugal to improve the safety and efficiency of airport operations in the region.

Accurate weather data

The MADeira Winds system (MAD Winds) consists of an X-band radar, a lidar system and a processing system that analyzes meteorological data. With a range of more than 10km around the airport, the system will collect highly accurate weather data in near real time. This information will be analyzed by the authorities and could, in the future, support a possible revision of the wind limits in force. Currently, around 80% of wind-driven divergences are only up to 3 kts above the limits, making this system a crucial tool for a more accurate and potentially more favorable assessment of operations.

The MAD Winds System is now starting a 365-day pre-operation period, during which it will be continuously evaluated and subjected to adjustments in its configuration and parameterization in order to optimize its operation in relation to the physical and operational characteristics of Madeira Airport. This period will also enable comprehensive analysis in different weather conditions, consolidating the data needed for even safer and more efficient operations.

Efficient operations

The system delivered to Madeira Airport is expected to improve the analysis and forecasting of critical meteorological phenomena, such as wind shear, turbulence and microbursts, which affect airport operations. According to the company, the system enables more effective knowledge of wind conditions in the very short term, particularly during the most critical phases of flight – approach, landing and take-off.

The alerts automatically generated by MAD Winds will be transmitted by air traffic control to aircraft, providing support for operational decisions and empowering crews to make decisions, as they will be better informed about the weather conditions they may face. In addition, the system is intended to increase efficiency in air traffic management, airline operations and airport management.

“This investment reflects NAV Portugal‘s commitment to operational safety and the efficiency of air operations, in this case particularly with the Autonomous Region of Madeira, guaranteeing robust technical support for controllers, pilots and airport operators,” said Pedro Ângelo, CEO of NAV Portugal.

