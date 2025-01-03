US non-profit BEST launches free human trafficking awareness training

US non-profit Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST) has launched a new free option for its Flights to Freedom human trafficking prevention training for employees who work in airports – any aviation employer is now able to access BEST’s 30-minute, online, video-based training via its website.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in the USA. The initiative highlights that 71% of labor trafficking survivors in the USA traveled by airplane during their exploitation.

Employees working in airports play a crucial role in identifying and reporting potential human trafficking cases. The training teaches airport employees how to recognize the indicators of human trafficking in airport facilities. As well as recognizing the indicators, the training program also provides information on the best way to respond to potential human trafficking incidents as well as teaching prevention measures. Interested airport staff can follow the free training at their own pace.