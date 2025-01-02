VIDEO: Brisbane Airport achieves net-zero emissions

Brisbane Airport (BNE) has become one of the first Australian airports to achieve net-zero emissions (Scope 1 and 2).

Zero scopes 1 and 2 emissions

Brisbane Airport Corporation has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 97% through: purchasing 100% renewable electricity generation from Stanwell for Queensland based wind farm and solar energy; expanding on-site solar to 10MW; and replacing 24 traditional internal combustion engine fleet vehicles with electric-powered vehicles. The remaining 3% of emissions have been offset through native bush regeneration projects in southwest Queensland via Tasman Environmental Markets.

“We are proud to have achieved this milestone. As a sustainability leader, we take our role in reducing our impact on the environment very seriously,” said Gert-Jan de Graaff, CEO of Brisbane Airport. “But there is far more work to be done. We know the most significant source of emissions comes from aviation fuel used by our airline partners. It’s why we continue to represent all airports on the Australian Jet Zero Council, and support research undertaken at Brisbane Airport by Stralis which is developing a hydrogen-electric aircraft, with a test-flight planned for this year.”

“From midnight (Jan 1, 2025) our renewable power purchase agreement kicked in with Stanwell, providing up to 185GWh of renewable-backed wind and solar energy per year from regional Queensland. This is a milestone moment,” added de Graaff. “It means renewable-backed power will operate everything from the systems you use at check-in, baggage conveyors, air conditioning, departure screens, escalators, electric ground services equipment, right through to the runway lights that guide your aircraft safely into the sky.”

Renewable energy partnership

David Janetzki, Queensland Treasurer and Energy Minister, commented, “This strategic partnership demonstrates the demand for Queensland’s high-quality renewable energy as we shift to a reliable, affordable and sustainable energy system.”

Michael O’Rourke, CEO of Stanwell, said, “Stanwell will supply up to 185GWh of renewable-backed energy each year to Brisbane Airport Corporation, and that’s enough clean energy to offset all of its operations. Back in 2022 when this historic deal was signed, Brisbane Airport was Stanwell’s very first customer for our renewable energy pipeline.

“Since then, we’ve signed many more commercial and industrial customers as we diversify our generation portfolio in response to evolving market expectations to include renewable and low-emissions energy sources. It’s another great example of how Stanwell is assisting large energy users to achieve their sustainability goals in their journey to a more energy-efficient future.”

