ACI Europe releases airport guidance for passengers with non-visible disabilities

ACI Europe has released global guidance for airports assisting passengers with non-visible disabilities.

Assisting Passengers with Non-Visible Disabilities is a tool supporting airports in gaining a deeper understanding of the potential range of non-visible disabilities and the associated barriers to travel. It is designed to help navigate the processing of sensitive information from passengers regarding their needs and expectations in order to provide them with the best care throughout their journey. By becoming more disability-aware and adapting their services, airports can ensure that these passengers have the same rights to free movement, freedom of choice and non-discrimination, which are the guiding principles of European Union law.

The guidance document, the first of is kind globally, the organization states, includes a pool of case studies from ACI Europe members and partner organizations, constituting a practical manual of ready-made solutions. The contributions were made by Aena, Athens International Airport, Dublin Airport, London Gatwick Airport, Ecole Nationale de l’Aviation Civile (ENAC) and Manchester Airport.

Data from the statistical office of the European Union (Eurostat) estimates that one in four adults in the EU lives with some form of disability, and approximately 80% of these conditions are non-visible. Passengers with non-visible or less visible disabilities have historically been included within the broader category of passengers requiring airport assistance, and as such have been included in airport assistance services. The development of this dedicated guidance is intended to reflect the evolving context in which accessibility and inclusivity have gained new momentum. The guidance calls for the needs and expectations of passengers to be met with utmost consideration – including more awareness for the non-visible conditions.

The guidance builds on the body of knowledge on passenger experience generated by ACI Europe’s dedicated expert network – the facilitation and customer services committee.

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said, “Travel is a fundamental right for all, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that airports across Europe remain accessible to everyone. This document serves as a guiding light for airport managing bodies and their stakeholders, offering practical guidance on how to assist passengers with non-visible disabilities in an empathetic and respectful manner. Together, we can make air travel more inclusive, ensuring that every passenger’s journey is marked by dignity, respect and equal access to the wonders of our world.”

