EU lawmakers secure deal on updated air passenger rights

European Parliament negotiators have reached a provisional agreement with the European Council on an overhaul of EU air passenger rights, maintaining compensation for three-hour flight delays and introducing new protections on child seating, price transparency and reimbursement timelines. The rules had not been updated since 2004.

The deal preserves passengers’ rights to compensation for delays exceeding three hours, cancellations made fewer than 14 days before departure, and denied boarding. Compensation levels are set by flight distance: €250 (US$290) for journeys up to 1,500km, €400 (US$463) for 1,500km-3,500km, and €600 (US$695) for longer routes. Airlines may reduce compensation by 50% on their longest routes if re-routing is offered or the arrival delay does not exceed four hours.

Carriers will still be able to avoid compensation where delays or cancellations result from extraordinary circumstances, including natural disasters, war, weather, unruly passengers or strikes by airport or air navigation service providers. In all cases, airlines must provide refreshments every two hours of waiting time, a meal after three hours, and overnight accommodation for up to three nights where necessary.

Under the deal, airlines must provide electronic instructions on how to claim compensation within four days of a disrupted journey. Passengers will have nine months to file a claim, while airlines must respond within 30 days.

New provisions include a requirement that children under 14 be seated next to an accompanying adult at no extra charge, with the same right extended to passengers with disabilities and pregnant women. Airlines, intermediaries and search portals must display fares inclusive of carry-on luggage from the outset of the booking process, though cheaper fares may be offered to passengers who opt to travel without hand luggage. Passengers will also have the right to carry one personal item – such as a small bag or backpack – free of charge.

Additional measures now prohibit fees for correcting name spelling errors or for printed boarding passes where passengers have already checked in. Passengers with disabilities who miss a flight due to insufficient airport assistance will also be entitled to compensation and re-routing.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said the agreement “will bring greater transparency and predictability for both consumers and airlines, without creating unnecessary bureaucracy for our industry.”

The provisional agreement must be confirmed by both parliament and the council within six weeks. The European Parliament is expected to vote during its July plenary session.

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