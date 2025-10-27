ACI World releases guidance for airport concession agreements

Airport Council International World and ACI Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) have released a new report, titled Airport Development Concessions Agreements: Global Approaches and Guidelines for Public-Private Partnerships, that has been designed to provide clear, practical guidance on structuring and implementing private-sector involvement at airports for concessionaires, investors, lenders, advisors, governments and grantors.

According to ACI, more than 850 airports in over 90 countries involve private-sector participation. And investment continues to grow, with 132 transactions at various stages in the global pipeline as of January 2025. The concessioning of airport assets is becoming an increasingly used model to finance long-term infrastructure improvements, highlighting the need for clear, global guidance.

“Airports are vital to connectivity, trade and social and economic development – and as demand grows, governments face real fiscal constraints to provide necessary, efficient and sustainable infrastructure required to meet this demand,” said ACI World director general Justin Erbacci.

“Well-structured public-private partnerships and concessions can mobilize investment, improve efficiency and deliver world-class infrastructure, while safeguarding the public interest. ACI remains neutral on ownership choices; what matters is transparent governance, balanced risk allocation and long-term value for passengers and communities.”

ACI Latin America and the Caribbean director general Dr Rafael Echevarne added, “These guidelines offer governments and investors a clear, practical framework to structure airport partnerships that are transparent, resilient and focused on long-term value for passengers, communities and economies.”

What the guidelines cover:

State of the airport development concessions industry;

Comprehensive guidelines for preparing, negotiating and managing airport development concession agreements – from feasibility to execution;

Risk identification and allocation frameworks for financial, operational and demand risks;

Model clauses and templates for transparent, balanced partnerships;

Best practices in governance, performance monitoring and dispute resolution;

Global case studies showcasing airport development concession models and lessons learned;

Guidance on sustainability and community value in airport development.

