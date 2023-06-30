Riga Airport training center receives ACI accreditation

Riga Airport Training Centre has become a fully fledged Airports Council International (ACI) training center and is now able to further develop, accredit and offer its training programs on the international aviation market.

The accreditation ceremony took place June 28, in Barcelona, Spain, during the ACI World and ACI Europe Annual General Assembly. The status of the accredited training organization will enable the internationally recognized staff of the Riga Airport training center to develop their own training programs, to offer them to aviation industry professionals around the world and to issue ACI certificates. The accredited training partner status also enables the airport to adapt, translate and present the content of the existing ACI training programs in any language requested by clients.

Along with Riga Airport, Munich Airport Academy and aircraft recovery training organizer Resqtec Aircraft Recovery Training, also acquired the status of the official ACI training center.

Laila Odiņa, the chairperson of the board of Riga Airport, said, “We are pleased to join ACI Accredited Training Partner Program. This confirms that Riga Airport Training Centre meets the high international standards in the development and delivery of aviation training programs.”

