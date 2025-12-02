Miami implements CBP’s passenger processing service with SITA for secure arrivals.

Miami International Airport (MIA) has introduced US Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) for secure arrivals for US citizens.

At MIA, CBP’s EPP initiative uses SITA’s Smart Path platform to capture and process biometric photos during inspection, designed to verify travelers by matching images against CBP’s records within three seconds. The process involves 12 biometric face pods across MIA’s three passport control facilities, located in concourses D, E and J, making it CBP’s largest single EPP deployment to date. MIA says its broader digital transformation strategy may include future expansion.

The mobile wireless-enabled pods can be repositioned as passenger flow changes, helping CBP optimize staffing and throughput. Each unit is equipped with agent-facing screens for real-time monitoring, ensuring officer oversight.

