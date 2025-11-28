JFK’s New Terminal One to deploy Hexwave screening systems

Liberty Defense’s has announced it has been awarded a contract to install its Hexwave system at aviation worker screening checkpoints at The New Terminal One at JFK International Airport, which will open in phases beginning 2026.

The contract was awarded in collaboration with K2 Security Screening Group, which is building the screening checkpoint at New Terminal One. K2 will install the Hexwave units and provide operator training and support.

Following the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) National Amendment on Aviation Worker Screening, the airport and its terminal operations are required to implement on-person screening technologies for aviation workers that provide a broad range of threat and explosive detection capabilities.

Hexwave is designed to provide contactless threat detection, using millimeter wave technology, 3D imaging and artificial intelligence. It is capable of detecting both metallic and non-metallic threats including liquid, plastic and powder explosives, 3D-printed weapons and other prohibited items.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey‘s US$19bn transformation of JFK Airport, which includes two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center and a simplified roadway network.

Liberty Defense has also announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with Noble IQ, based in Lexington, Kentucky, to provide installation, training and service support for Hexwave.

In related news, Menzies Aviation and Worldwide Flight Services to provide ground handling services at JFK’s New Terminal One