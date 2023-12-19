Britain’s largest airside WHSmith store opens at Birmingham Airport

Birmingham Airport (BHX) has opened Britain’s largest airside WHSmith store, following a £2m (US$2.5m) investment by WHSmith.

The store offers health and beauty products, food to go, reading materials, global tech brands and souvenirs. The WHSmith flagship store forms part of the airport’s plan to grow to 18 million passengers over the next 10 years. A larger, relocated security area will open in June 2024, creating more space in its current location to enable a wider choice of catering and retail outlets within the departure lounge.

Andrew Harrison, managing director of UK travel at WHSmith, said, “What sets this store apart is our commitment to curating an array of travel essentials products under one roof, with a bespoke store design inspired by the local architecture, that caters to every traveler’s needs. This store promises an unmatched convenience shopping experience for time-pressed customers. I couldn’t be more proud of both the end result and the team’s hard work and meticulous attention to detail to create what is now our largest UK airport store for our partner at Birmingham Airport and our customers.”

Richard Gill, commercial director at Birmingham Airport, said, “We are delighted that WHSmith chose Birmingham Airport as the location to open its new flagship store. The new outlet is a one-stop shop for our traveling customers, with products ranging from beauty to tech and everyday essentials. The store will complement our current departure lounge offer, ensuring our customers have ample choice when traveling from Birmingham Airport.”

