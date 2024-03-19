Commercial program for New Terminal One launched

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ), Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and New Terminal One (NTO) have launched the commercial program for the new international terminal at New York City’s JFK.

Global duty-free request for proposals issued

URW Airports has issued its first prime operator request for proposals (RFP) and is seeking a global duty-free partner to achieve its vision and connect with the local maker and vendor community to feature local products. The tender is offered as a single package covering five outlets in the project’s initial phase, with additional space provided in future phases. As part of the RFP, the operator must include at least 30% airport concessions disadvantaged business enterprise (ACDBE) participation and incorporate a minimum of 5% of local business enterprise (LBE) product in their shop floor product mix, complementary to the overall merchandising plan.

New Terminal One’s commercial vision

The experience will include a curated mix of luxury brands, premium apparel, New York cuisine and experiential categories. The collection is anticipated to include several first-to-airport market brands as well as a focus on products, food and beverages sourced from local makers, purveyors and farmers.

According to the airport, the terminal has been designed to incorporate a “range of emotions one feels while in New York – from the luxury excitement and vibrancy of the Met Gala to the charm of the city’s neighborhood pockets and the lush nature of New York’s parks. Passengers will get a taste of Queens through both cuisine and aesthetics, with all five boroughs represented throughout the terminal”.

Executive vision

“From the outset of our US$19bn transformation of JFK, our goal has been to build best-in-class facilities that offer a passenger experience on par with or better than what travelers find at the world’s great airports,” said Rick Cotton, executive director of the port authority.

“At the heart of that effort is the ambitious commercial program envisioned for the New Terminal One, which will bring together global brands and iconic local businesses that will combine with our public art, branding and architecture to create a sense of place unique to New York.”

“We are excited to partner with The New Terminal One and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to deliver a world-class commercial program for the world’s best international terminal,” said Dany Nasr, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Airports. “The most sought-after brands see The New Terminal One as an unparalleled opportunity to capitalize on a premier audience, create global exposure and express their brands within a showstopping environment. Together, we will set the benchmark for future airport developments in North America and beyond.”

“The launch of the commercial program for the New Terminal One is an important milestone as we advance towards our scheduled opening in 2026,” said Dr. Gerrard P Bushell, president and CEO of the New Terminal One. “We are proud to partner with URW Airports to launch a world-class retail experience featuring global brands and local New York businesses, reflecting the dazzling array of offerings that our great city is known for. Our food and beverage selection will showcase a rich diversity of cuisines and flavors inspired by the tapestry of cultures that make up New York City, while driving real economic opportunities in our community for generations to come.”

Local business enterprise (LBE) participation

With the launch of the commercial program, URW is going to market to promote concessions business opportunities – with a focus on diverse entry points for local-, women- and minority-owned businesses, from product placement to retail and dining.

“Visitors from around the world will be energized from the moment they enter the New Terminal One at JFK thanks to the locally inspired shops and restaurants that will reflect the diverse tastes and styles from across our region,” said Kevin O’Toole, chairman of the port authority. “Just as we have done at Newark’s Terminal A, we are drawing on the talents of local businesses, artisans and restauranteurs to create memorable and award-winning new airports.”

Passenger experience enhancement

The privately funded US$9.5bn all-international terminal, New Terminal One (NTO), is scheduled to open in 2026 as part of the US$19bn transformation of John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

When fully complete, the New Terminal One will be the largest terminal at JFK, with 23 gates and more than 300,000ft2 of retail, dining and lounge space over a total footprint of 2,400,000ft2. The commercial vision is expected to converge New York City favorites, global brands, engaging guest experiences and amenities under one spectacular roof.

In January 2017, the JFK Vision Plan was announced to provide a strategic framework for the port authority and its partners to completely redevelop, modify and expand existing facilities and infrastructure. The US$9.5bn development of a New Terminal One that will anchor the airport’s south side broke ground in September 2022 and closed its funding round in November 2022.

The US$1.5bn expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal, is now under construction. The new Terminal 6 builds on the momentum of the other three major components of the airport’s transformation already underway. Additionally, the US$400m modernization and expansion of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, and British Airways was substantially completed in November 2022.

All the privately financed terminal projects combined with the port authority’s roadway, parking and infrastructure projects represent a US$19bn transformation of JFK International Airport and a series of public-private partnerships. The port authority capital investment of US$3.9bn is leveraging private investment at a rate of nearly four to one when taking into account the full private investment of more than US$15bn that has been committed to the four projects comprising the full JFK redevelopment program.

To find out more about the redevelopment of Terminal 6, watch the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s video, revealing animated renderings of Terminal 6, here.