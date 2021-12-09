Copenhagen Airport extends Gebr Heinemann’s retail contract until 2025

Airport retailer Gebr Heinemann and Copenhagen Airport (CPH) in Denmark have extended their joint contract for a further two years beyond February 2023, when it was originally due to end.

This renewal means that Gebr Heinemann will operate six tax-free shops covering a total area of 3,600m2 at the Copenhagen location, until at least February 2025. The new contract also includes an option to extend the contract again for a further five years from 2025. Furthermore, the planned expansion of Terminal 3 will mean an increase in the sales area for Gebr Heinemann of around 2,000m2 to a total of 5,500m2 .

The tax-free shops were required to close for almost six months at the beginning of this year, but sales at CPH are now rising compared with 2020, outpacing passenger volume with a higher average transaction value and spend per pax.

Florian Seidel, vice president of sales in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Gebr Heinemann, said, “We’re extremely happy with this early contract extension. It underscores the trust our partner has placed in us and reflects the success our company has enjoyed at the Copenhagen site over the past 14 years. In addition, after two crisis years, the extension allows us to plan the recovery of our joint business at CPH over the longer term and with a little more certainty. We firmly believe in Copenhagen as a tax-free location and are convinced that the further development of the terminal area will make it even more important in the future.”

Peter Krogsgaard, CCO of Copenhagen Airport, said, “We are delighted with the extension of the contract with Gebr Heinemann. Our partnership started back in 2007, showing the high confidence we have in each other. Furthermore, we’ve seen that even through a crisis, both CPH and Gebr Heinemann have been able to keep an optimistic and strong focus on new commercial opportunities. During this period, we have started to enhance and develop the shopping experience by introducing new categories, brands and services in order to continue to grow overall spending per passenger. Therefore, we are excited to continue our work together.”

Katrin Bamler, managing director of Gebr Heinemann Retail, said, “Travelers’ willingness to shop is very high. After going without for so long, they want to treat themselves and their loved ones. It is also clear that they very much appreciate the shopping experience in a physical store and getting personal advice there.”