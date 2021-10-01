Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Passenger Terminal Conference 2022 issues call for speakers!
Expo

Passenger Terminal Conference 2022 issues call for speakers!

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Submissions are now open for potential speakers to join the conference lineup at Passenger Terminal Conference & Expo 2022, taking place in Paris, France from April 5-7th.

This year’s theme – ‘transformative innovation and a sustainable future’ – will ask speakers to examine the future outlook for airport development and operations worldwide, compare their experiences, and discuss theoretical approaches and feasible solutions to today’s concerns and those of tomorrow.

Speakers will provide case studies and insight into some of the world’s most recent and complex projects. Extra discussion times will be included to enable highly detailed discussions to take place on specialist and technical subjects.

Applications from airports, airlines, authorities, regulators and government agencies will be given priority.

To find out more and to complete the online ‘conference proposal form, click here.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.