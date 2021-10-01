Passenger Terminal Conference 2022 issues call for speakers!

Submissions are now open for potential speakers to join the conference lineup at Passenger Terminal Conference & Expo 2022, taking place in Paris, France from April 5-7th.

This year’s theme – ‘transformative innovation and a sustainable future’ – will ask speakers to examine the future outlook for airport development and operations worldwide, compare their experiences, and discuss theoretical approaches and feasible solutions to today’s concerns and those of tomorrow.

Speakers will provide case studies and insight into some of the world’s most recent and complex projects. Extra discussion times will be included to enable highly detailed discussions to take place on specialist and technical subjects.

Applications from airports, airlines, authorities, regulators and government agencies will be given priority.

To find out more and to complete the online ‘conference proposal form, click here.