Funko launches pop-up store in Changi Airport

Pop culture collectibles company Funko has launched a pop-up store in the departure hall of the renovated Terminal 2 at Changi Airport.

The 200m2 experiential space will offer visitors a wide range of interactive moments including photo opportunities with Funko statues of Harry Potter, Groot and Batman, ‘Pop! Boxes’, plus an all-ages activity space.

Running for at least five months, the pop-up store will give fans the chance to explore Funko’s range of pop culture products and connect with their favorite fandoms. Highlights will include the Funko Pop!, brand-new micro-sized collectibles line Bitty Pop!, and a dedicated space for fashion brand Loungefly.

Andy Clempson, senior regional director at Funko Far East Asia, said, “We are delighted and excited to be working on this special project with CAG through our long-term Singapore Distribution partner Simply Toys. Changi airport is an iconic, world-renowned gateway to Asia, and this collaboration allows us to present our Funko brands to new consumers while allowing our existing international Funko fans to really ‘follow their fun’ in a truly immersive experience.”

Ann Goh, managing director of Simply Toys, added, “We are very delighted to work with Changi Airport Group to bring this Funko pop-up event to life. This will be the first time so many Funko statues will be brought together in this part of the world and will certainly delight any Funko collector.”

To find out more about Changi International Airport’s latest developments, click here.