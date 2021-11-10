Gebr Heinemann targets environmentally conscious customers

To demonstrate its commitment to sustainability, travel retailer Gebr Heinemann has launched its ‘Future-friendly: Great for you. Better for the planet’ initiative in its shops online and at the German airports of Berlin, Frankfurt and Hamburg.

This company will run this initiative until the end of January 2022 to draw travelers’ attention to its future-friendly products. This initiative is intended to raise awareness of climate change and target people who already shop consciously while delivering on its promise to make half of its products sustainable by 2030.

In the initial phase, Gebr Heinemann will focus on drawing customers’ attention to products with sustainable packaging and materials. To ascertain this information, the company identified its suppliers’ general sustainability policies as well as the sustainability of specific products. Following this, Gebr Heinemann labeled the product as ‘future-friendly’ if its packaging and materials fulfiled at least one of four attributes: recyclable, recycled, refillable or plastic-free.

Gebr Heinemann will now ship its online orders with ‘DHL GoGreen’ to be climate neutral. With this shipping option, DHL compensates the CO 2 emissions caused by delivery by investing in climate protection projects around the globe.

Dirk Schneider, chief commercial officer at Gebr Heinemann, said, “We are convinced that our industry succeeds in both: being commercially successful and at the same time making a social and ecological contribution. With our new future-friendly concept, we take a further step toward more sustainability for shoppers in travel retail.”

Britta Hoffmann, director of purchasing perfume and cosmetics at Gebr Heinemann, said, “Our claim is to be honest and transparent with the travelers. This also includes being able to prove the sustainability level of a product. To do this, we need measurable criteria and reliable data, which we check carefully. While we focused on sustainable packaging and materials to begin with, we will add further sustainability components to our ’future-friendly’ standard as we proceed – first and foremost fair production and environmentally friendly ingredients.”