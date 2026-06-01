Lagardère Travel Retail opens last-minute duty free store at Lima’s Jorge Chávez Airport

Lagardère Travel Retail has opened a new last-minute duty free store at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima, Peru, expanding its commercial presence at the airport.

The 182m² Duty Free Express unit is positioned at the gate to serve time-pressed passengers in the final moments before boarding. Its product range spans perfumes and cosmetics, liquor, food and fashion, aimed at a broad range of traveler profiles and purchasing needs.

The opening follows the company’s June 2025 launch of 4,000m² of duty-free and duty-paid retail, alongside a 3,300m² dining area, within Lima’s new terminal. Lagardère Travel Retail says the addition of a dedicated last-minute format creates a more complete commercial offer across the airport.

Marinela Beke Rohrer, retail business manager at Lima Airport Partners, said, “The opening of Duty Free Express marks another step forward in strengthening the commercial offering of the new Jorge Chávez Airport. We want every passenger to find a shopping experience at the airport that is agile, modern and aligned with the international standards that today define the world’s leading airport terminals.”

Miguel Ruiz, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Peru, said, “This new opening is important in that it will help us to maximize the commercial opportunity at Lima Jorge Chávez Airport, while offering travellers even greater choice and convenience. As ever we are grateful to Lima Airport Partners for their support in helping identify new ways to serve our customers even more efficiently.”

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