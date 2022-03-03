LAX hosts minority businesses networking event

Airport operators Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports and Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) have partnered with the non-profit trade association Airport Minority Advisory Council (AMAC) to host a local networking event for minority businesses at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The LAX Business Inclusivity Networking Event was designed to bring together experienced minority airport business owners, concessions operators and contractors to help local entrepreneurs learn about the business opportunities at LAX. Business owners in attendance also learned how to become Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) certified and what to expect while operating in the airport environment. Minority and women-owned airport business owners shared advice and offered their support to prospective businesses.

The event was sponsored by the business support group Advance Network. URW launched the Advance Network in 2017 to grow diverse participation and opportunities in the communities it serves including LAX, John F Kennedy International Airport in New York (JFK), O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Illinois.

Christopher Adkins, director of URW’s Advance Network, said, “We are working together to help more minority businesses not just get in the door at LAX, but to give them the support to thrive when they get here. We believe in airports being open and accessible to local communities and events like these make a real difference as we help launch and support more wholly owned and operated minority and female businesses in the airport.”

Justin Erbacci, CEO of LAWA, said, “Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) is strongly committed to creating an equitable and inclusive airport, which is why we actively recruit and support small, local and disadvantaged businesses who want to do business with LAX. From retailers and restaurateurs to architectural, construction and engineering firms, we’re working with our partners to eliminate barriers and create economic opportunities that position businesses for success.”

Eboni Wimbush, president and CEO of AMAC, said, “It is so rewarding to see experienced minority and women-owned businesses working with LAX and URW to advance the full participation of employment and contracting opportunities for our diverse businesses. Success requires us to listen, learn and work together to help new businesses not only get into the airport but to thrive and give back to help the next generation of minority business owners.”