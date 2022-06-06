Munich Airport opens MyCorner shop in Terminal 2

Munich Airport has opened a new 130m2 MyCorner shop on the non-Schengen level 05 behind passport and security control in Terminal 2, offering passengers another opportunity to shop before their flight.

MyCorner is managed by Eurotrade, Munich Airport’s own retail subsidiary, and MyCorner M is Eurotrade’s own brand, which is closely aligned with the Munich Airport brand. The new MyCorner is the second store to open under this name, following the airport’s strategy of offering all newspapers and magazines, travel necessities, souvenirs, tobacco products, beverages and snacks under this new trademark in the future. The existing Cee’U and Newspoint brands will therefore be phased out over the next few years.

Jan-Henrik Andersson, the airport’s chief commercial and chief security officer, commented at the ribbon cutting on June 2, “With this second MyCorner at Munich Airport, we are offering our passengers another highly attractive store where they can purchase quality products for their upcoming trips. In addition, our international passengers will find suitable souvenirs there.”

MyCorner is open daily from 7:00am to 10:00pm.