New premium fashion brands open in Munich Airport’s Terminal 2.

Munich Airport has expanded its retail offering with the opening of four new premium fashion stores in Terminal 2 near Gate H. The new 480m² fashion area features Boss, Marc O’Polo, Eton and Luxury Sunglasses, creating a unified shopping zone operated by the airport’s retail subsidiary, Eurotrade Flughafen München Handels.

Boss is the largest of the new stores, occupying 183m². “Boss has been a reliable partner by our side for many years,” said Sven Zahn, managing director of Eurotrade Flughafen München Handels. “Since the opening of the first boutique in Terminal 1 in 1997, our collaboration has continuously evolved. With the new store in Terminal 2, we are continuing this success story and offering our guests a modern shopping experience with international appeal.”

Marc O’Polo has also strengthened its presence at the airport. The Scandinavian casual lifestyle brand, a Eurotrade partner since 2003, now operates a larger 128m² store in the new fashion area. “The strategic relocation of our store strengthens our presence in one of Europe’s most important transportation hubs,” said Dirk Schneider, chief sales officer at Marc O’Polo. “Our new address in Terminal 2 will become a key fashion destination in the premium-casual segment and stands for a modern retail concept that lets customers step out of the bustle of the airport into a relaxed Scandinavian atmosphere.”

Eton brings a classic premium offering to the space. Known for its craftsmanship since 1928, the Swedish brand presents shirts, accessories, knitwear, waistcoats and blazers, maintaining its focus on high-quality materials and timeless Scandinavian design.

Luxury Sunglasses completes the line-up with a 50m² boutique featuring eyewear from brands including Cartier, Tom Ford, Céline, Miu Miu and Saint Laurent.

“The expansion of our fashion offering is an important step in further developing the retail experience for our passengers,” said Maria Dahlhaus, head of commercial activities at Munich Airport. “Together with Eurotrade and strong partners like Boss and Marc O’Polo, we offer a shopping experience that combines international brand expertise with an open, modern store design and adds a stylish facet to the travel experience.”

