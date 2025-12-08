Vancouver expands CATSA Plus CT technology rollout.

Vancouver International Airport has reopened Checkpoint ABC South following a temporary closure during which the airport and the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) installed new CATSA Plus computed tomography (CT) x-ray equipment.

The new security screening equipment will enable travelers to move through security screening without removing liquids, aerosols, gels and large electronics from their carry-on bags, all while maintaining the highest safety standards.

Vancouver was the first airport in Canada to adopt the new CATSA Plus equipment in September 2024, and is extending the technology to every checkpoint across the terminal – a project it expects to complete in 2026.

According to CATSA data, up to four passengers can place their belongings in the bins at the same time. A unique identification tag is assigned to each bin and a photo is taken of the bin before it enters the x-ray machine. Screening officers are located in a remote room with workstations connected to a network that assigns x-ray images to the first available screening officer. A motorized bag diverter enables the screening officer to reject a bin and automatically redirect it to a separate search line for additional screening. Bins that are cleared proceed down the clear lane. Motorized rollers automatically return empty bins to the front of the line.

