Range of local and minority-owned stores open at BWI Marshall Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland has opened five new small, local and minority-operated stores in its terminal as part of its 2022 Launch Pad program.

The openings follow a rigorous recruitment and selection process, in-depth training and certification, and onboarding over the past few months. Fraport Maryland enhanced the program for 2022, bringing additional resources, training, mentoring and ongoing business development, sales and marketing support with area business partners.

Stores include Everything Blings Boutique, Messy Buddha Boutique and Plum Good in Concourse D, Well Trvld in the A/B Concourse food court area, and the return of New Secrets Tea in Concourse B. The shops carry an array of stylish clothing and accessories, hand-crafted candles, exotic spices, custom apparel and natural herbal teas.

Gary Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland and the developer and manager of the concessions program, said, “We are delighted to welcome the class of 2022 to our program at BWI Marshall Airport. Stories about how they got their start and all they have to offer with their unique product lines resonated with the selection committee. We wish them tremendous success with their new airport retail ventures.”

Since the program’s inception in 2017, nine Launch Pad businesses have opened at the airport.