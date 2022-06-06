Passenger Terminal Expo opens next week!

Hundreds of leading international exhibitors will display their latest products and innovations at next week’s Passenger Terminal Expo 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, France, June 15, 16 and 17. From data analysis to the very best digital displays, baggage to biometrics, security to seating, you’ll find it all at the world’s leading international airport exhibition and conference, which is firmly on course to welcome thousands of attendees from across the globe.

The exhibition will showcase all the best new solutions to improve airport efficiency and operations and boost the passenger experience. The conference, which this year will feature over 400 speakers across three days and nine daily streams, will feature the latest insights and expert advice on how to meet the challenges presented by the post-pandemic aviation landscape.

Augustin de Romanet, chairman and CEO of Groupe ADP, the host airport authority for Passenger Terminal Expo 2022, will get things started with the Passenger Terminal Conference opening address at 8:40am on June 15. He will welcome visitors to the event and discuss two of the biggest challenges facing the aviation industry: the decarbonization of air travel and improving the passenger experience. De Romanet will explore how Groupe ADP and the wider aviation industry can address these challenges and shape the airport of tomorrow.

There will also be some fantastic networking opportunities open to all attendees, including the Opening Day Party and Skytrax World Airport Awards, which take place in the exhibition hall at 5:30pm on June 16. Regarded as the ‘Oscars of the airport industry’, the Skytrax World Airport Awards celebrate the best airport operators, terminals, staff, retailers, service providers and more that make the aviation industry so special.

