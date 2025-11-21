Macau opens new security screening zone

The Central Security Screening Zone at Macau International Airport has commenced operations with seven new smart lanes.

The project began in July 2025, progressing in phases to meet the growing passenger volume and security screening needs. Two new smart lanes went into service this October after completing staff training, technical testing and security inspection by Macau’s Civil Aviation Authority. A further five new smart lanes started serving passengers on November 16. Additional lanes will be put into service after testing is completed this December.

The new lanes are equipped with full-body scanners, automated baggage tray return systems and image analysis technology. As well as increasing security, passengers can benefit from reduced waiting times.

In related news, Mangaluru sees consistent increase in DigiYatra use