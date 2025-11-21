Mangaluru sees consistent increase in DigiYatra use

India’s Mangaluru International Airport has recorded a consistent rise in the adoption of DigiYatra – the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s digital travel initiative – since its integration earlier this year, with almost one third of departing passengers using the facial recognition-based digital travel technology in October.

The airport says it has witnessed a month-on-month growth in the use of DigiYatra, which enables paperless and contactless travel. The airport saw its highest-ever use of DigiYatra of 30% in October 2025 – 22,779 out of 75,902 domestic passengers departing Mangaluru International opted for the facial recognition-based boarding process.

Passengers can enroll via the DigiYatra app, which is available on Android and iOS, and complete their registration either online or at an airport kiosk, with Digi Buddies on hand to assist if required. Once verified, passengers can benefit from a digitally enabled journey from check-in to boarding. The airport has recently installed additional DigiYatra lanes at departure gates 1A and 1B.

The integration of DigiYatra complements the airport’s broader digital-first strategy, which includes automated parking systems and the aviio app for stakeholder coordination.

