Schiphol Airport opens four renovated shops in Lounge 1

Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands has opened four renovated retail outlets in Lounge 1: We love Amsterdam, Finefoods, Let’s Play and Electronics.

Electronics is airport retailer Capi’s largest shop at the airport, where travelers can shop for consumer electronics, travel accessories, personal grooming products and gadgets. Retailer World of Delights owns Finefoods, We love Amsterdam and Let’s Play. These shops are updated versions of existing concepts in Lounges 2 and 3, where travelers can buy products ranging from snacks to Dutch souvenirs and toys.

This initiative is part of the redevelopment of Lounge 1. The lounge is being enlarged, walkways are being adjusted and the range of services, including catering and retail outlets, is being expanded. The lounge is divided into three areas, each with its own look and feel thanks to the use of shape, color and materials. This is intended to enable travelers to orient themselves easily and to make them more comfortable. Lounge 1 will remain accessible to travelers at all times throughout the redevelopment as the works are, whenever possible, taking place at night. During the redevelopment of Lounge 1, the airport is striving to reuse as much material as possible, thereby contributing to Schiphol’s goal of being a fully waste-free airport by 2030.

Schiphol will soon start extending the food court. Over the coming weeks, travelers will see a new steel construction. The All Day Café is now under construction on the site of Het Paleis, with a lot of seating and clear views of the aircraft. In mid-summer, the walkways will be adjusted to lead passengers through the lounge in a new way, with arriving and departing travelers no longer crossing paths.

To find out more about Schiphol Airport’s latest developments, click here.