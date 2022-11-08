Travelex launches cricket-themed ‘digital airport’ store at Adelaide Airport

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has opened a cricket-themed digital airport store and some ATMs at Adelaide Airport in Australia.

The Adelaide store features a collection of signed cricket bats and jerseys from the Australian men’s cricket team which Travelex sponsored between 2001 and 2010. As part of the brief from Adelaide Airport, stores must incorporate a ‘sense of place’ – something that brings South Australia to life in the store. The collection of cricket memorabilia – which comes from this sponsorship period – includes a signed bat from the England v Australia 2005 Ashes.

The store is located in departures, and the ATMs in arrivals. The ATMs are intended to form a key part of Travelex’s ‘digital airport’ strategy at the airport. The strategy emphasizes click-and-collect and self-service, while still providing traditional walk-up stores enabling customers to choose how they buy their foreign exchange. The digital airport strategy also ensures there are no commission fees charged.

The ‘digital airport’ strategy is part of Travelex’s broader ongoing digital transformation in Australia. Previously in 2022, Travelex launched an ATM click-and-collect service at Brisbane Airport in Australia, which enables customers to pre-order foreign cash online at Travelex’s best rate before collecting it contact-free from an airport ATM. The opening of the Adelaide store comes as Travelex opens three further stores in Queensland: one in Carindale, one in Brookside and a third at Cairns Airport, which features a store, ATMs and the same no fees, fair pricing as Adelaide.

The second phase of Travelex’s Adelaide Airport operations, which is set to be completed by the end of 2022, will see the opening of Travelex’s first self-serve store in departures alongside a traditional arrivals store. The self-serve store will be manned by a customer service ambassador (CSA), who will provide tips and assistance to customers undertaking transactions themselves – thereby streamlining the purchase process and saving consumers’ time.

Darren Brown, managing director of ANZ at Travelex, said, “Adelaide is the gateway to South Australia. We’re therefore delighted to have won the RFP at Adelaide Airport, and to have been able to produce such a visually unique store filled with Australian cricket history. Our launch in Adelaide represents the latest step in our digital journey, and we look forward to serving customers from around the world in the way that most conveniently suits them.”

Brenton Cox, managing director of Adelaide Airport, said, “Travelex is a global retail foreign exchange leader and we are excited to have Travelex launch at Adelaide Airport. As we rebuild to facilitate over one million international passengers a year again, it’s important that we provide a wide range of solutions to our customers – we welcome Travelex’s products including traditional walk-up stores, self-serve and ATMs – which ensures greater choice for our customers.”