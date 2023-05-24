Travelex launches stores across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Brazil

Foreign exchange brand Travelex has launched more than 20 new bureaus and partnerships across Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Brazil.

In Europe, two new bureaus have opened at Frankfurt Airport in Germany (both landside) and two at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands (one landside and one airside), with all four bureaus also offering FX ATM services. The new stores mean Travelex now operates nine sites at Schiphol Airport and 15 at Frankfurt Airport.

In the UK, Travelex’s ATM click-and-collect service has been expanded. Following a pilot at Heathrow Terminal 5, 54 click-and-collect ATMs across all four operational Heathrow terminals are now live, plus a further 24 at Manchester Airport and seven at Birmingham Airport, enabling customers to pre-order their cash for collection via the ATM before they fly.

In Brazil, Travelex has opened seven new bureaus, including four in São Paulo, one in Rio de Janeiro, one in Minas Gerais and one in Santa Catarina. Travelex has also announced a partnership with airport operator CCR Aeroportos and has plans to open stores at three more airports (Navegantes, Goiânia and Curitiba), taking the total number of stores across Brazil to more than 120.

Travelex opened eight new stores in the APAC region in 2023, including a retail store at Penang International Airport in Malaysia. The bureau, which is Travelex’s first retail store in the north of Malaysia, brings the total number of stores in the country to eight, with two further stores – including an on-the-move kiosk – set to be launched later in 2023.

In China, Travelex has opened two new stores at Chongqing Airport (one at arrivals and one at departures), while at Sendai Airport in Japan, Travelex has opened a new landside store, its 73rd location in the country. At Hong Kong International Airport, Travelex has extended its contract to operate its eight bureaus across arrivals, departures and transit areas (both airside and landside) for a further three years.

In Australia, Travelex has opened new bureaus at the Anzac Square Arcade in Brisbane’s central business district (CBD), and in Mandurah, Western Australia. In New Zealand, the company has opened new stores in Albany and Nelson. Furthermore, Travelex has signed a partnership with the Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) which will see BNZ refer all its travel money services to Travelex.

In the Middle East, Travelex has launched a new bureau at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates. The new store, located in airside departures, is focused on serving FX and Vat refund customers and means Travelex now has 31 stores at DXB and 52 in the UAE in total, as well as 26 ATMs.

Travelex has also launched a new on-the-move kiosk at Muscat Airport in Oman, serving customers using either of the airport’s two premium lounges, as well as guests at the airport hotel. This new mobile store is one of two new expansions at the airport, with a pre-immigration store planned to open later in 2023.

Richard Wazacz, CEO of Travelex, said, “We’re delighted to have hit the ground running in 2023, including the launch of more than 20 new stores across four continents. With international travel returning more quickly than anticipated, we are fully focused on simplifying our customers’ access to international money, however and whenever. These new stores and partnerships, plus the expansion of ATM click-and-collect across the UK, will play an important role in that journey.”

To find out more about Travelex’s latest developments, click here.