WHSmith North America launches in-store retail media network across US airports

WHSmith North America has launched a new programmatic in-store media network across its US airport retail estate, following a strategic partnership between In-Store Marketplace (ISM) and the WHSmith North America Media Network, powered by SMG (WHS Media).

The collaboration will roll out across more than 350 WHSmith airport stores nationwide, integrating approximately 700 in-store digital screens and audio channels into a single, centrally managed platform. The move is designed to enhance how airport retail environments are monetized, while giving brands direct access to high-value airport passengers with long dwell times and strong spending power.

Under the agreement, WHS Media will combine ISM’s programmatic retail media platform with Mood Media’s in-store hardware to deliver a turnkey, fully managed solution. The system enables advertisers to activate campaigns across WHSmith’s airport footprint through a single point of entry, simplifying buying and scheduling while enabling more targeted and flexible campaign delivery.

The platform moves beyond traditional digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising by enabling DSP-style buying and more granular control over campaign activation. For airport operators and retail partners, this offers a scalable way to maximize the commercial value of terminal retail space without adding operational complexity at store level.

Early advertisers on the network include PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay and Bose, with additional brands expected to follow as the rollout expands.

“Specialty retailers like WHSmith have tremendous untapped potential in their in-store environments,” said David Simon , EVP of advertising for Mood Media and president of Vibenomics and ISM. “By combining Mood’s hardware footprint with ISM’s industry-leading platform for inventory management and programmatic activation, we’ve created a solution that unlocks new revenue for WHSmith while giving advertisers unmatched efficiency, precision and scale.”

Retail media has emerged as one of the fastest-growing advertising channels globally, rising from around 10% of media spend in 2019 to nearly 30% by 2024. The expansion into travel retail reflects growing interest from brands seeking highly engaged audiences in controlled, high-footfall environments such as airport terminals.

“This collaboration between WHSmith, SMG and ISM represents a significant step forward in bringing WHSmith Media’s in-store media strategy to life,” said Alison O’Keefe, partnership director of WHSmith North America Media Network. “By working with ISM, we’re able to open our entire airport footprint to advertisers in a way that’s seamless, scalable and built for today’s travel audience. The result is the most sophisticated travel retail media network, moving from isolated placements to a true media ecosystem that delivers measurable impact.”

