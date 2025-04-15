Vancouver International unveils updated duty free.

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) has unveiled Vancouver Duty Free, a newly renovated and reimagined retail space designed to blend YVR’s sense of place with luxury brands and local products.

Curated retail offering

The newly renovated Vancouver Duty Free spans approximately 30,000ft2 across two walkthrough locations post-security in International departures. It is operated by Dufry, an Avolta company, and offers several brands at its YVR location that are not available at its other shops, making them exclusive to YVR within Dufry-operated duty-free stores. Brands include names such as Charlotte Tilbury, NARS and fragrances by Byredo and Penhaligon via the first Haute Parfumerie.

The new Vancouver Duty Free also offers a tasting bar showcasing Canadian-only whiskies as well as products from British Columbia wineries and distilleries, Mission Hill and Empress. In addition to exclusive brands, Vancouver Duty Free will offer a curated mix of travel essentials, local products and mementos, ensuring that travelers have everything they need for their journey.

“We are committed to creating a world-class travel experience that reflects our community and BC’s unique culture,” said Tamara Vrooman, president and CEO at YVR.

Avolta’s F&B offerings

Travelers can also shop ahead and save. Vancouver Duty Free at YVR provides online shopping, where travelers can reserve and collect their order before their trip and save 20% off the in-store price. Travelers who opt to shop during their journey can also save through the Club Avolta loyalty program, which offers exclusive offers and cross-promotions.

“It has been a pleasure to be a partner in YVR’s evolution, and we are proud to unveil Vancouver Duty Free and our first Haute Parfumerie to make a traveler’s journey through YVR as exciting as their ultimate destination,” said Steve Johnson, president and CEO of Avolta North America.

“We have thoughtfully crafted a duty-free retail offering that emphasizes local Canadian products, including our private label brand, Explore Canada, alongside internationally recognized brands in the most desired duty-free categories.”

