ACI discusses emerging threats and common security priorities

Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East, which represents 624 airports from across 47 countries and territories, has highlighted the need to address common security challenges and priorities.

Speaking at the ICN Global Aviation Security Seminar in Incheon, South Korea, Gary Leung, senior manager for security at ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, addressed pressing issues such as manpower shortages, emerging security threats and the implementation of smart security technologies at airports.

The seminar, hosted by Incheon International Airport Corporation, saw participation from more than 150 aviation security experts and officials, including key representatives from local government agencies, academic institutions and airlines. In addition to the hosts, the event brought together global aviation security experts from other major hubs such as Singapore Changi, Narita International, Amsterdam Schiphol and Hong Kong International.

The seminar ended with a panel discussion, with speakers sharing insights on the future trends of aviation security development and ways to address current challenges in operations.

