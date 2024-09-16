Auckland Airport partners with Hawkins to construct NZ$2.2bn terminal

Auckland Airport in New Zealand has signed a contract for approximately NZ$800m (US$495m) with Downer Group subsidiary Hawkins to manage the construction and delivery of the airport’s domestic jet terminal building – the first new terminal constructed at Auckland in almost 50 years.

NZ$800m domestic jet terminal project

The new terminal is set to open to the public in 2029. Auckland Airport’s terminal integration program involves a series of transformational projects spanning airfield, utilities, transport and terminals. The project will also include integrated baggage systems and associated facilities.

Work began in 2022 and all the key projects are reportedly well underway, with over 23% of the infrastructure program complete.

Hawkins is installing the building’s approximately 600 steel piles 35m into the ground, to support more than 6,000 tons of steel, concrete slabs and timber structural flooring, roofing and other building materials.

This next phase of development involves expanding the international terminal further to the east to construct the new domestic jet terminal building. Featuring a new headhouse and a 240m gate pier, the facility will deliver 44% more processing space for passengers and 26% more airline seat capacity, with an additional 10% flexible seat capacity also provided through bus lounge operations. A key highlight for travelers will be a short indoor walk between domestic jet services and international flights.

Auckland Airport’s construction partnership

Carrie Hurihanganui, Auckland Airport’s CEO, described the domestic jet terminal as “the most significant element in Auckland Airport’s ongoing upgrade”.

“It’s an investment for the coming decades and beyond, creating essential resilience, greater capacity, improved processing for domestic jet travelers and their baggage, and a greater experience for everyone who travels, visits and works in our aviation precinct. It will also be a boost for the economy, creating a strong pipeline of work for the construction industry, generating 1,000s of jobs, and an upturn in activity to benefit suppliers and New Zealand’s subcontracting workforce.

“Auckland Airport has a long-standing relationship with Hawkins – one of New Zealand’s largest construction companies,” she continued. “We know it has the track record and expertise to successfully deliver such an important aviation asset for New Zealand.”

Hurihanganui added, “Being a good neighbor to the South Auckland community is extremely important to us, so we have set up the project contract in a way that will ensure benefits will flow directly back into the local community.”

Peter Tompkins, CEO of Downer Group, added, “Downer and Hawkins are proud to be involved in this significant project, which will deliver a world-class terminal for travelers, airlines and the people of New Zealand. Hawkins is Aotearoa’s leading construction business, having delivered iconic projects that have left an indelible mark on the New Zealand landscape since 1946. We also have a proud history of supporting the communities in which we operate and are committed to creating employment and supply chain opportunities for the local community throughout this project.”

“Our goal is to keep travel affordable for travelers, delivering a functional design that is simple, cost-efficient and focused on doing the basics really well for customers,” continued Hurihanganui. “That means making the terminal easy to get around, providing comfortable seating, a place for people to plug in their computer or phone and modern bathroom facilities. That’s what travelers want and that’s what we’re building.

“Building in a live operating airport environment is no small task,” she added, “and while we’re focused on minimizing the impact on travelers as much as possible, we know change is disruptive and we thank travelers for their patience as the build progresses.”

