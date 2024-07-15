ACI conducts security review at Kota Kinabalu airport

The Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Excellence (APEX) review program in security was successfully conducted at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) on July 1 to 5. Hosted by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), it was the first ever APEX review conducted in Malaysia.

APEX in Security is a peer-to-peer assessment that aims to help airports improve compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and increase adoption of international best practices. Over 40 APEX in Security reviews have already been conducted globally so far.

Representing ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, Gary Leung, senior manager of security and facilitation, was part of the review team to share insights and offer recommendations to help Malaysia’s second-busiest airport enhance security compliance and efficiency. Other team members and observers consisted of security experts from Hong Kong International Airport, Muscat International Airport, Queen Alia International Airport, Changi Airport, Velana International Airport and the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC).

