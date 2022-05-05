Analogic secures TSA checkpoint CT scanner contracts worth up to US$781m

Analogic Corporation has received two orders from the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for the procurement and maintenance of up to 469 base and 469 full-size ConneCT computed tomography (CT) checkpoint security screening systems.

Analogic’s ConneCT systems will be used to screen carry-on items at TSA checkpoints and are part of a larger TSA effort to improve checkpoint security screening. In August 2021, Analogic received a US$198m award from the TSA for the procurement of mid-size CT checkpoint security screening systems, which are now being installed at airport checkpoints. Deployment of Analogic’s base and full-size systems are expected to begin in the summer of 2022. The two orders have a combined value of up to US$781.2m.

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic, said, “Our team is very proud to have been chosen by the TSA as a critical partner in the deployment of next generation security technologies. These awards represent the first step in the transformation of our nation’s aviation checkpoints as we transition to an appropriate combination of security, efficiency, enhancement and a potentially unique passenger experience.”

The Analogic ConneCT is an advanced security screening system that delivers superior threat detection and improved passenger throughput compared to legacy checkpoint x-ray scanners. It combines CT 3D imaging with advanced explosive threat detection software.

The technology allows airports and regulators to permit passengers to leave approved liquids and electronics in their bags at the screening checkpoints, reducing the need for passengers to divest items and increasing passenger throughput.