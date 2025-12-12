Brisbane Airport opens new entryway to Domestic Terminal

Brisbane Airport has opened a new entryway into its Domestic Terminal, giving passengers who only have carry-on luggage access from the Skywalk into the new central security screening area.

The new central screening level – spanning 1,250m² – is set to open by Christmas, and will feature 10 new security lanes equipped with Rapiscan CT screening technology, also known as Standard 3.

The new technology is said to deliver a more secure screening process, allowing passengers to keep laptops, secured drink bottles and aerosols inside bags for a smoother passenger experience.

The lanes also feature larger tubs to accommodate more personal items and an automatic tray return.

The staged opening will commence from today, scaling up to full operation by Christmas.

Brisbane Airport CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said the opening of the new entrance marked another milestone in the Domestic Terminal upgrade, part of the A$5bn (US$3.33bn) Future BNE transformation.

“We want to thank the community for their patience over the past two years while we worked to deliver these significant works to refresh the terminal and upgrade security screening equipment to meet Australian government standards by the end of this year,” he said.

“Passengers will be able to leave most items in their hand luggage including laptops, secured drink bottles and aerosols, which will be welcome news for frequent flyers.”

