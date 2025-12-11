Matarat and Idemia sign biometrics and digital services MoU for Saudi Arabia.

Matarat Holding, which manages and develops 27 airports across Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Idemia Public Security, covering biometrics and digital services.

Under the agreement, Idemia Public Security and Matarat Holding will explore potential collaboration across several key areas. These include implementing biometric and digital identity solutions for curb to gate passenger processing, and collaborating on digital transformation initiatives to boost airport efficiency, security and the traveler experience.

Idemia will also provide technical consultation in identity verification, biometrics and smart travel solutions to foster innovation, and will help develop Matarat’s electronic platforms for aviation infrastructure.

