APEX in Security review conducted at Nadi International Airport.

Airports Council International (ACI) has announced that an Airport Excellence Program (APEX) in Security review has successfully concluded at Nadi International Airport in Fiji. The review was hosted by Fiji Airports from November 18-22. It was the first such review conducted in the country.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East’s Gary Leung, senior manager of security and facilitation, was part of the review team that shared insights and offered recommendations to help the airport enhance security compliance and efficiency. Other team members included security experts from the Aviation Security Service of New Zealand, Tahiti International Airport and Incheon International Airport.

For security reasons, details of the review are not made public.

Launched in 2017, APEX in Security is a peer-to-peer assessment that aims to help airports improve compliance with International Civil Aviation Organization standards and recommended practices and increase adoption of international best practices. Around 50 APEX in Security reviews have been conducted globally so far.