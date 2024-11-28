ANA to modernize Lisbon Humberto Delgado Airport

ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, a Vinci Airports subsidiary, has signed a €233m (US$245m) contract with a consortium to enhance the passenger experience and streamline operations at Lisbon Airport. The works are expected to be completed by 2027.

Terminal 1 expansion

This investment plan involves the expansion of Terminal 1 with a new 33,000m2 South Pier, designed with high environmental-performance objectives. The Terminal 1 upgrade is intended to improve airport operational performance and enhance passenger comfort by enlarging the terminal and boarding in direct contact with the terminal and providing direct access to aircraft. It will also reduce the airport’s carbon footprint with high-energy-performance infrastructure and less vehicle traffic on the apron.

The investment includes the construction of 10 boarding bridges and 12 aircraft parking stands, and the remodeling of the existing Central Pier and the connection to the future South Pier. The project will also redesign of the south bus gates.

Project partners

The consortium includes Mota-Engil, Vinci Construction Grands Projets, Alves Ribeiro and HCI. The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Portugal’s Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Housing.

This investment is part of Vinci Airports’ drive to expand connections in Portugal while upgrading the quality of service it provides for passengers. ANA has invested €120m (US125m) in the country’s airports so far in 2024.

In related news, as part of an expansion and modernization project, Vinci Airports recently announced improvements to Las Américas International Airport, which serves the Dominican Republic’s capital city, Santo Domingo. Click here to read the full story.