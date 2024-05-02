Belfast International Airport selects Smiths Detection’s carry-on baggage scanners

Smiths Detection will supply Belfast International Airport with its Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX carry-on baggage x-ray scanners and the iLane A20SC automatic tray return system.

The 3D images produced by the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX will enable passengers to leave liquids and large electronics in their carry-on baggage as they pass through security. The systems will be rolled out in line with the UK government’s mandate to introduce computed tomography (CT) x-ray scanners.

The Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX features low noise levels, zero vibration and a high belt speed. The iLane delivers a steady flow of trays and is designed to reduce bottlenecks at passenger checkpoints.

The news follows the announcement that Vinci Airports, Belfast International Airport’s owner, will be investing £100m (US$125m) to improve operational efficiency, passenger experience and environmental performance at the airport with the construction of a new security building and upgrades to the passenger terminal.

