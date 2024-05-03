Frontex issues industry call for Entry/Exit System technologies

The European border and coast guard agency Frontex is inviting industry to share technological developments in relation to the future European Entry/Exit System (EES), which will register the entry and exit of most non-Schengen nationals at the European Union’s external borders.

On May 29, Frontex will hold an Industry Day on pre-registration solutions in relation to the EES.

The agency is particularly interested in integrated solutions featuring EES-compliant facial image capture and presentation attack detection; mobile self-service solutions for fingerprint acquisition; solutions for reading/scanning documents, including travel documents; queue management software for customer service; mobile solutions capable of reading visa/residence documents to confirm validity; biometric data capture and verification solutions for mobile devices; integrated advance passenger information collection and/or ticketing solutions; mobile solutions for collecting/storing personal data on board ships/trains, etc; travel authorization web solutions; and other self-service or mobile solutions/apps relevant for the Entry/Exit System.

In conjunction with the upcoming EES, Frontex has been developing the Quick Border Application. Designed for third country nationals, the app will help register those traveling to/from the Schengen area for short stays. The pilot version of the app is currently being tested.

In related news, Frontex and the UK’s Home Office have signed a working arrangement to pave the way for close cooperation in border management and security. Click here to read the full story.