Birmingham Airport invests in security screening

The UK’s Birmingham Airport has invested in security screening to create a quicker security screening process for passengers.

Birmingham Airport has submitted its planning application for this scheme to Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council. This investment in the next-generation security system is expected to achieve compliance with recent government standards as well as enable greater numbers of customers to be processed more quickly at peak times. Delivering the security system is intended to enable better use of existing space including an enlarged departures area and additional retail and seating for customers. This security hall is also expected to support the airport’s plans to expand from passenger volumes of 13 million a year to 18 million by 2033.

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said, “This investment paves the way for a better customer experience and economic growth in the West Midlands. For these reasons, I’m excited about our next-generation security system.”

