Brisbane installs Rapiscan screening systems as part of baggage handling overhaul.

Brisbane Airport Corporation has disclosed that four Rapiscan Systems checked bag screening systems are being installed in the international terminal as part of an airport-wide baggage system overhaul. The upgrade is expected to be completed before December 2025 and includes a purpose-built steel frame mezzanine in the baggage makeup area to support the new equipment. This mezzanine level is being built above the existing baggage system to ensure continued operations and minimize the impact on passengers during construction.

An Australian government mandate requires security screening levels to be upgraded, which will involve the installation of Standard 3 approved screening equipment. Rapiscan is supplying its RTT 110 computed tomography units to Brisbane. These can be used as a high-speed in-line system at the first level of screening or as a Level 3 system in a multilevel screening system.