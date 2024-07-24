Clear expands TSA PreCheck enrollment to new locations

As an authorized Transportation Security Administration (TSA) PreCheck enrollment provider, Clear has announced the opening of six new enrollment locations. Clear now has 46 TSA PreCheck enrollment locations open across the USA. Throughout 2024, the company will continue to launch additional locations and extended hours of operation for enrollment and renewals.

The six new locations announced on July 23 are Nashville International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, Will Rogers World Airport, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Most existing TSA PreCheck members can renew directly on Clear’s authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally.

TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1-compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide.