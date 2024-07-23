Regional air mobility network to launch in northern Italy

SEA, the operator of Milan’s airports, has announced a new partnership with electric aircraft manufacturer Lilium and vertiport infrastructure developer Skyports Infrastructure to create a passenger electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) network in the Lombardy region in the north of Italy.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), which was signed during Farnborough Airshow on July 23, will see the companies collaborate to launch a vertiport network with operators of the Lilium Jet as soon as 2027.

SEA will provide airport management capability and deep knowledge of the region’s aviation and infrastructure ecosystem. Skyports will offer its expertise and experience in the development and integration of vertiport infrastructure. Lilium will bring aircraft expertise and its pioneering Lilium Jet to the project.

Sebastien Borel, chief commercial officer of Lilium, said, “As we continue to collaborate with key partners globally, with strong expertise and experience in key markets, this partnership will help to unlock new potential for regional air transport infrastructure in northern Italy. This partnership will support our vision of pioneering a new era of regional air mobility in Europe with the electrification of premium tourist routes in the region.”

Expanding eVTOL operations

The agreement will see the parties develop regional air mobility routes that serve key locations across Lombardy. The first route will connect Milan Malpensa Airport and Milan city center.

The project formalized by the MoU will allow for the establishment of a network of attractive routes for the operation of the Lilium Jet and other eVTOL aircraft, enhancing accessibility and connectivity for regional air mobility. It will facilitate the fast and efficient movement of people and will be instrumental in delivering some of the first premium eVTOL flights within Europe.

For the development and operation of vertiports in Lombardy and the rest of Italy, SEA, Skyports and Skyports shareholder 2i Aeroporti are establishing a joint-venture company.

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, said, “We’re bringing together key partners to introduce regional air mobility services. With significant support from aviation and infrastructure stakeholders, including our investor 2i Aeroporti, this partnership demonstrates Italy’s readiness to launch the next generation of aviation. We’ve been working with our partners at SEA for some time and we’re excited to prepare to open the doors of our vertiports and see eVTOL aircraft take flight over Lombardy.”

A fundamental enabling factor for the entire project is the strong partnership with the Italian Civil Aviation Authority ENAC. The authority recently published a comprehensive national rule book for VTOL-capable aircraft, positioning Italy as a front-runner in the introduction of innovative air mobility in Europe.