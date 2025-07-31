Kansai International Airport to renovate Terminal 2

In preparation for growth in air traffic, Kansai Airports has announced that it will renovate the domestic area of Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 2 (T2).

Scope of renovation

The renovation is scheduled to begin in August 2025 and end in spring 2026. The airport will install 10 self-bag drop units and three 20m smart security lanes, as well as renewing waiting and commercial areas and expanding the boarding area by approximately 20%.

Upgrading the low-cost experience

Opened in October 2012, T2 is Japan’s first dedicated terminal for a low-cost carrier, LCC, and is currently used for all domestic flights operated by Peach Aviation Limited.

This redevelopment initiative aims to enhance the passenger experience by promoting self-service check-in and expanding the boarding area, enabling a faster and more stress-free airport journey.

In related news, the final phase of the refurbished Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 1 recently opened to accommodate the millions of passengers expected to pass through the iconic building to attend World Expo in Osaka. Read the full story here