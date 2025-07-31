Subscribe
Kansai International Airport to renovate Terminal 2

Elizabeth Baker
Passengers mill around a bag scanner and gate area
This image is a conceptual rendering. The final design will be developed during the detailed planning phase.

In preparation for growth in air traffic, Kansai Airports has announced that it will renovate the domestic area of Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 2 (T2).

Scope of renovation

The renovation is scheduled to begin in August 2025 and end in spring 2026. The airport will install 10 self-bag drop units and three 20m smart security lanes, as well as renewing waiting and commercial areas and expanding the boarding area by approximately 20%.

Upgrading the low-cost experience

Opened in October 2012, T2 is Japan’s first dedicated terminal for a low-cost carrier, LCC, and is currently used for all domestic flights operated by Peach Aviation Limited.

This redevelopment initiative aims to enhance the passenger experience by promoting self-service check-in and expanding the boarding area, enabling a faster and more stress-free airport journey.

In related news, the final phase of the refurbished Kansai International Airport (KIX) Terminal 1 recently opened to accommodate the millions of passengers expected to pass through the iconic building to attend World Expo in Osaka. Read the full story here

