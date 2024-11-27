CBP announces Global Entry partnership with Japan

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that Japan is now an official Global Entry partner country, marking a significant step in strengthening travel and security cooperation between the two nations.

This Global Entry partnership enables pre-vetted, low-risk Japanese citizens to expedite customs and immigration processing upon arrival in the United States. Japanese Global Entry applicants will undergo the same rigorous and recurring background checks as US applicants, including an in-person interview before initial enrollment, and require vetting by Japanese authorities. To maintain low-risk traveler status, Global Entry members must not violate any of the program’s terms and conditions.

“Expedited and easy entry into the United States for Japanese visitors means improved travel experiences and better business for both our nations,” said Rahm Emanuel, US ambassador to Japan. “Since Japan is our largest foreign direct investor, and Japanese companies employ nearly a million Americans, this agreement to establish Japan as our 18th Global Entry partner country makes good business sense and will enhance our ties and our economies even further.”

Additional Global Entry partner countries include Argentina, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, Croatia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Approved members have the option of using the Global Entry mobile app to digitally confirm their eligibility and arrival in the US, further streamlining and expediting the entry process.