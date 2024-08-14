Australia to join US Global Entry program in 2025

Australia will join the US Global Entry program in 2025, providing streamlined and expedited immigration and customs clearance channels for eligible Australian travelers on arrival into the USA.

The program will initially be available from January 2025 to a limited number of Australians that travel most frequently to the USA, with work underway to open up the program to all eligible Australians who wish to apply later in 2025.

Global Entry program members will automatically be eligible to participate in the Transportation Security Administration’s PreCheck program, allowing for expedited screening processes for US domestic flights.

Australia will join more than 20 other countries that have entered international Global Entry arrangements with US Customs and Border Protection.

