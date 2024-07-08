CBP to launch Mobile Passport Control at Detroit Metropolitan

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) is the latest location to allow US citizens and select non-US travelers to use Mobile Passport Control (MPC) to streamline entry into the USA. Mobile Passport Control will go live at DTW July 9.

Mobile Passport Control enables eligible travelers to submit their travel documents, photos and customs declaration information through a free, secure app on their smartphone or other mobile device. As a result, travelers may experience shorter wait times, less congestion and efficient processing. Use of MPC does not require pre-approval.

The MPC mobile app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, users will be prompted to create a profile with their passport information any time prior to arriving in a CBP facility. Up to 12 profiles can be created for family members and a single household can submit a single MPC transaction.

Upon arrival at participating US or Preclearance locations, travelers can take a selfie of every member of the traveling group and submit their information to CBP through the MPC app without completing a paper form.

The MPC program was originally launched in August 2014 and is currently available at 51 locations, including 33 US international airports, 14 Preclearance airport locations and four seaports of entry. In fiscal year 2023, MPC was used by more than 1.8 million travelers.

