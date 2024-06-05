CBP expands Global Entry mobile app to eight additional airports

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has announced that the Global Entry mobile application can now be used at eight additional airports, enabling more trusted travelers to complete their arrival processing on the plane instead of waiting in line to use a portal.

Travelers may now use the app at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Houston International, Kansas City International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Toledo Express Airport.

CBP plans to make the Global Entry app available to members of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs flying into all 77 US international airports by the end of fiscal year 2024.

The app is available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and can currently be used at 53 international ports of entry in the USA and all Preclearance locations. Upon landing at any of these airports, Global Entry members can complete their entry processing before leaving the plane, and then bypass the Global Entry portals to speak with a CBP officer.

To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions results in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

In related news, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recently announced Abu Dhabi as the latest Preclearance location to allow USA citizens and select non-USA travelers to use the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) mobile application to clear the CBP inspection process before boarding USA-bound flights. Click here to read the full story.