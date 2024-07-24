Brisbane Airport seeks retail operators for terminal transformation

Brisbane Airport has published a Request for Proposal (RFP) for 32 food and beverage and retail opportunities within the International Terminal, as part of the ongoing transformation of the airport.

All specialty, travel essentials, foreign exchange and food and beverage concessions will evolve as part of this RFP and the airport is inviting best-in-class operators to be part of this journey, with more than 5,000m2 available over three levels.

