Cologne Bonn opens 11-lane CT-enabled checkpoint

Cologne Bonn Airport has opened a modernized security checkpoint with 11 security lanes equipped with computed tomography technology.

The addition of the CT scanners means that travelers do not need to remove electronic devices and liquids from their carry-on luggage. Meanwhile, the limit for carrying liquids has been raised to two liters per container.

A private security service provider is responsible for conducting the security screenings. Following Frankfurt and Berlin, Cologne Bonn is the third airport in Germany to organize its own security screening processes.

The technical modernization is complemented by new lighting and sound design, an intuitive wayfinding system and a specially designed family lane that enables children to place their luggage on the conveyor belt and take it off again on their own.

The €25m (US$28.5m) redesign is part of the airport’s wider modernization program, which will also bring new dining options, modernized lounges and digital services.

Related news, Cologne Bonn announces security contract and checkpoint redesign